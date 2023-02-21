Head to Head Survey: onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares onsemi and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get onsemi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets onsemi 22.85% 42.09% 21.30% Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of onsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

onsemi has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for onsemi and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score onsemi 0 5 20 1 2.85 Microchip Technology 0 5 12 1 2.78

onsemi presently has a consensus price target of $87.44, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $90.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than onsemi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares onsemi and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio onsemi $8.33 billion 4.25 $1.90 billion $4.25 19.26 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 6.69 $1.29 billion $3.69 22.57

onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. onsemi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

onsemi beats Microchip Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.