Wedbush Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $41.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

