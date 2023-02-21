Wedbush Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $41.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Chuy’s Stock Up 8.6 %
Chuy’s stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.