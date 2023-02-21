Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
