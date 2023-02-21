Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

