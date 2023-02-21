Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Price Performance

About Momentive Global

MNTV stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

