Head-To-Head Analysis: Logiq (WEYL) and The Competition

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.48 Logiq Competitors $895.66 million $59.50 million 1,183.50

Risk and Volatility

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.70% -17.72% -0.51%

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

