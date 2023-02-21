SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.74 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.