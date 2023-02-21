Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $184.75

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $179.32 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

