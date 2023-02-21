Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $12.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.