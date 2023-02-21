Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.13.
Copa Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.10 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
