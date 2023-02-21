Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.10 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Copa will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

