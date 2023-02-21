Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equinix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $701.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

