Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

