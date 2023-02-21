Barclays Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $31.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $13,494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 598,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

