Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

