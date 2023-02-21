Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CL King increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

