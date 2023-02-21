FY2023 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Raised by Analyst

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

