AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

AXT Stock Down 17.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

