FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Howmet Aerospace Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

