Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cochlear in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Trading Down 0.2 %

About Cochlear

Shares of CHEOY opened at $77.65 on Monday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.