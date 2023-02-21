William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Friday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

