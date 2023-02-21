Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Decreased by William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

