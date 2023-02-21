Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

LOW opened at $212.75 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

