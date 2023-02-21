Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.