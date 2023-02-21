Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

