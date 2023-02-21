Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

