Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$183.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$47.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$196.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

