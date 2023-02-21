Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

CM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

