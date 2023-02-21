FY2023 EPS Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

