FY2023 EPS Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.
FREQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.