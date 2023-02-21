Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million.

Caleres Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAL. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

CAL opened at $25.95 on Monday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also

