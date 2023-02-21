RingCentral, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $155.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $2,229,652 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

