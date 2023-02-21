Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,598.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

