FY2023 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXGN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.50. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.