Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By Desjardins

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Stock Down 1.9 %

goeasy Increases Dividend

GSY stock opened at C$130.74 on Monday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$151.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.71. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.08%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

