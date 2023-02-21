Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAL. CL King reduced their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $25.95 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,269,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

