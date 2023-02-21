FY2023 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GXO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 73,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.