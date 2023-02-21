Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.01 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

