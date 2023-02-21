Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Immunovant Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.34 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.