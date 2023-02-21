FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $787.31 million, a PE ratio of 198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

