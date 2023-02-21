Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.