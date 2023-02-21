Brokers Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of KAI opened at $218.55 on Monday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $219.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

