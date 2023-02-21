FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALYA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.71 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

