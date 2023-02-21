KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

