Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:OPAD opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.