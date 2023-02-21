Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:OPAD opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
