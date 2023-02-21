LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.74. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

