ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService Stock Down 0.0 %

ExlService stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Insider Activity at ExlService

Institutional Trading of ExlService

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.