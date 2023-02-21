Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.17.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

