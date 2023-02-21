ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ExlService Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18.
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
