ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares in the company, valued at $527,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,970.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,548.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,629 shares of company stock worth $646,844. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 116,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

