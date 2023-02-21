Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEN opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $269.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -322.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.17.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.