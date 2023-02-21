SPX Technologies (SPXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SPX Technologies stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
