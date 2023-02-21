Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted by KeyCorp

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.