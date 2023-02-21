Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $922.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grid Dynamics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.